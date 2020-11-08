Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will be hosting a job fair on Monday, Nov. 9, and pre-registration is required.
The fair will focus on filling part-time, hourly positions, such as parking, security and food and beverage jobs.
The fair takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and those interested will need to pre-register. Information on pre-registration can be found here.
Organizers said the fair will be hosted by the Texas Trail Drive Management Group Corp., which is a non-profit operating company for Dickies Arena.