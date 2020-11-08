Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound along Dallas Parkway, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 18100 block of Dallas Parkway. Arriving officers found the victim inside a car that appeared to still be in the middle of the road.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His current condition is not known at this time.
Witnesses told officers they exited a nearby business and saw the victim in the car. Police did not say if there were any descriptions of any possible suspects provided.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.