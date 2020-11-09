COLLEYVILLE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — The city of Colleyville is planning to send residents a $35 gift card as a way to encourage residents to spend money in that North Texas town.

Officials said in a press release Monday, November 9, “The $35 Colleyville Christmas Card is redeemable at any participating Colleyville business. Local businesses collect the cards, return to the City, and receive a check for the total amount.”

“The Colleyville Christmas Card program is an economic development effort to infuse our local economy with consumers and cash,” said Mayor Richard Newton. “We provide the cards to Colleyville residents, and they choose where to spend it. It’s a great connection between two of our greatest resources, our people and our businesses. Our businesses have invested in Colleyville, and now it’s our turn to invest in them.”

City officials also approved a $50 gift card program for families in need. According to the release:

Further, the City Council approved a Christmas Colleyville Cares Card program, where the City will provide $50 gift cards to local houses of worship to distribute to families in need this holiday season. These cards can be used for items such as groceries, gas, or a hot meal for a family. The City partnered with the Ministerial Alliance, a group established by Mayor Newton to provide a direct line of communication with congregations, in this endeavor because of their ability to identify needs in the community and established process for distribution. If a resident is not a member of a local church, the City has extra Colleyville Cares cards available at City Hall.

“The City is doing everything we can to support our local businesses and families in need this Christmas season,” said Mayor Newton. “We recognize that many are hurting because of the pandemic. Hopefully these gift cards provide a glimmer of hope during the season of giving.”

The city said that residents should expect the cards by mid-November.

The city did something similar during the summer of 2018 to help businesses that were suffering due to road construction restricting access.

