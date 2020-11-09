FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A day after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, the Steelers confirmed a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, Dallas Cowboys announced they have cancelled their Wednesday practice session.

According to the statement from the Steelers, “the player was immediately self-quarantined and the organization continues to be in the NFL’s intensive protocol.”

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy said part of the additional protocols included cancelling the Wednesday practice and holding virtual meetings.

Cowboys COO and Executive VP Stephen Jones said the Cowboys have no plans of changing any policies for fans to attend games at AT&T Stadium.

“Fans feel safe being there…right now it’s a safe environment.” Jones said on a conference call with the media.

The Cowboys next home game is on Thanksgiving Day, when Dallas hosts the Washington Football Team.

The Steelers said they’ve been in touch with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contract tracing.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our highest priority,” team spokesperson Burt Lauten said in the statement released on Twitter.

