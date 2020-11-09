DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,248 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 9.

That number includes 1,095 confirmed cases and 153 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 103,184 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,134 confirmed deaths in Dallas County since the pandemic began.

The two additional deaths reported Monday include a Dallas man in his 40s and a Grand Prairie man in his 60s. Both had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today our numbers continue their steep increase,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We can turn this around if we all work together. We know what we need to do, we just need to do it.”

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 remains high at 740, which is a rate of 28.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high at 14.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 44 (week ending 10/31/20).

A provisional total of 577 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44, an almost two-fold increase from the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Please avoid crowds and wear your mask at all times. I know people are tired of COVID and ready to turn the page to a happier time, but we will need to continue to put community health and our economy above our selfish desires for a little while longer. The steep rise in cases that we’re seeing seriously threatens those with high-risk health conditions among us and can have a terrible effect on our economy going into this important holiday shopping season if we don’t all do our part. Please follow the doctors’ recommendations,” said Judge Jenkins.

