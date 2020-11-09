KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller ISD history teacher David Clemmons shared his thoughts Monday, Nov. 9 on Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, the day after he passed away at 80 from pancreatic cancer.

Clemmons won the Teachers Championship Tournament in 2017.

“He gave so much credit to the teachers and the job that we’re doing. He said, ‘this is truly my favorite tournament that I do all year long’. And to have the chance to lift up educators and public schools. It’s so important in this country. And he was just so kind to us and said he really believed in teachers and what we’re doing. We felt completely supported by Alex in every aspect in the tournament,” said Clemmons via Zoom with CBS 11.

Clemmons remembered talking to Trebek about one of his lessons.

“There was a moment on the show and we were live on camera when he asked me what I do when I have the students pretend to be a mock Congress. And he said, ‘How did the kids do? Did they do better than Washington, D.C.’ and stuff. And I said, ‘Oh yes, much better, Alex. There’s hope.’ And that was a nice moment that we had because he leaned in to me and I leaned in to him and we had a talk about that just on camera.”

Trebek continued taping episodes of Jeopardy until the end of October.

New episodes will continue to air through Christmas Day on TXA 21.

MORE FROM CBSDFW