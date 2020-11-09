DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Hundreds of thousands of General Motors cars and SUVs are being recalled.

This time concerns about the more than 217,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada center around possible transmission oil can leaks that can cause the vehicles to stop moving or possibly catch fire.

The recall covers certain versions of the 2018 through 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered.

GM says in government documents posted last weekend that two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak. The company says it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the mechanism and replace bolts if they’re missing. The recall is expected to start December 14.

