SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sanger ISD announced its high school and middle school campuses will be closed through Friday, Nov. 20 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
This after Sanger High School announced last Wednesday, Nov. 4 the school would will be closed Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov 6 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus.
Superintendent Dr. Tommy Hunter, told families in a letter on Sunday, “Since our recent school closure at the high school, positive cases of COVID-19 are still prevalent among our student populations at the high school campus as well as the middle school campus. In an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the middle school campus and the high school campus from Monday, November 9, 2020, through Friday, November 20, 2020.”
Students will switch to online learning during this time.
“All UIL competitions will continue as normal and sponsors/coaches will be diligently checking students for symptoms and checking temperatures before students are allowed to practice/play,” the letter said.
All other Sanger ISD campuses will remain open, offering face-to-face learning.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause your families but appreciate your understanding and support during these challenging times,” Superintendent Hunter concluded.
Sanger is about 45 miles north of Fort Worth.
