FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported 1,525 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 9, its largest single-day total.

TCPH said these are all new cases, not from a data backlog.

TCPH calls the community spread level “substantial” on its dashboard.

Brian Murnahan, a spokesperson for TCPH told CBS 11, “The increase in cases being seen across Tarrant County reflects both more people being out in groups, not wearing masks or socially distancing enough and the weather cooling down, driving people inside where the problems with social distancing are compounded. We encourage people to stay within their own family unit as much as possible and to be extra careful when out in public.”

Tarrant County’s total case count since the pandemic began is 75,161 and 763 deaths.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,517 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 2, but that was mostly due to a large batch of probable cases.

DCHHS also reported 1,269 on Friday, Nov. 6.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas rose by 7,677, on Saturday, Nov. 7, with more than 1,000 of those in El Paso where a coronavirus surge has formed a significant part of the statewide COVID-19 trend.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 950,549 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The department reported 6,068 people were hospitalized Saturday and there were 111 additional deaths for a total 18,700 dead.

MORE FROM CBSDFW