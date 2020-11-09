Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — President Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper over Twitter on Monday, announcing that the head of the National Counterterrorism Center — Christopher C. Miller — would assume the role of acting secretary less than a week after the election.
…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020
