UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – Ring is recalling about 350,000 video doorbells that can overheat when incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards, according to a news release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Ring has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. Also, the company received eight reports of minor burns.
The video doorbells have a blue ring at the front and come in two colors: “satin nickel” (black and silver) and “venetian bronze” (black and bronze). They were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable. The two-way audio doorbell can be hardwired or battery-powered and supports night vision. The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging.
The recall involves second generation smart doorbell cameras with model number 5UM5E5.
In addition, about 8,700 of the recalled doorbells were sold in Canada.
Click here to check your doorbell’s serial number.
