FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Aledo High School’s Head Football Coach, Tim Buchanan is pleading to parents, students and the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and possible exposures after both the Freshman and Varsity teams are down a quarter of their players because of mandatory quarantines.

Coach Buchanan is convinced the exposures are happening because of parties and social gatherings taking place off school campus and not related to school or football.

He added, “I’m not supposed to use that word anymore, but I’ve always said we’ve had some knuckle heads in our community, in our school, and on our coaching staff. I mean we’ve got knuckleheads everywhere and we’re being knuckleheads by having these parties. If we could just quit doing that it would certainly help things.”

The coach says while the majority of parents agree with him there are a few who aren’t helping.

He said, “We’ve got really good parents out here and the majority of them, 98% of them feel the same we do.”

He says they recently lost their entire offensive line on the varsity team to a mandatory quarantine because of exposure.

Aledo High School is scheduled to play Joshua this Friday, and the coach says despite the challenges and frustrations they will be ready.

He re-iterate his criticism by sending a clear message to parents and students who aren’t practicing social distancing.

Buchanan added, “The biggest thing is keep that mask up. Keep your mask up, and try to stay away from large gatherings. Let’s say that. I don’t want to use the word knuckleheads again, but let’s stay away from large gatherings.”

