FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling 25 feet at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department.
It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Landing Apartment Homes on Vaucluse Drive just south of Trinity Boulevard.
An air ambulance was called out to rush the child to a hospital.
No word yet if the child fell from a window or balcony or something else.
CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for additional information.
