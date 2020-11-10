NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling 25 feet at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Landing Apartment Homes on Vaucluse Drive just south of Trinity Boulevard.

An air ambulance was called out to rush the child to a hospital.

No word yet if the child fell from a window or balcony or something else.

CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for additional information.

