DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly-released body-cam footage shows tense moments leading up to Reginald Alexander Jr. allegedly producing a handgun as Dallas police officers tried to arrest him outside a 7-Eleven in the West End neighborhood.
The 25-year-old died after exchanging gunfire with Dallas College police officers on the evening of November 5, 2020.
An El Centro College police officer was also struck and transported to an area hospital and later released.
It all started with officers investigating a suspicious car located in the 700 block of Elm Street when they came upon Alexander. During their investigation, and as the footage shows, they determined Alexander had an outstanding warrant.
The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office responded to the location to conduct their own independent investigation.
The department said it released the body-worn camera footage of the incident in an effort to be transparent.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- SMU Constitutional Law Professor Says Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In President Trump’s Election Disputes
- Tarrant County Reports Daily Record 1,525 New Coronavirus Cases
- Cowboys Cancel Upcoming Practice After Steelers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19