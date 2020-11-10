Comments
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Carrollton Police Department, along with family and friends of former Reserve Sgt. Mickey Lewis are mourning after he died from COVID complications.
Lewis last worked at the department in 2006. He was adored by fellow officers and staff, according to Carrollton police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito.
The department posted about his death on their Facebook page, saying: “He was a salt of the earth, give you the shirt off his back with a smile kind of guy. Former Reserve Sgt. Mickey Lewis died of COVID complications today. He served from 1996-2006, but his impact on our department remains strong to this day. Rest well Mickey.“
