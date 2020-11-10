NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,401 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 10.

That number includes 1,267 confirmed cases and 134 probable cases.

“Today’s total of 1,401 new COVID-19 cases is the largest we have ever seen other than days when large backlogs were recorded,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “Additionally, the preliminary numbers for hospitalizations across both the region and the county show one of the highest one day jumps we have ever seen. Our COVID-19 outbreak is spiking dangerously. We are 7-10 days away from reaching our highest COVID hospitalization census to date if we do not immediately renew our resolve and change our behaviors.”

There is a cumulative total of 104,451 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,136 confirmed deaths in Dallas County since the pandemic began.

The two additional deaths reported Tuesday include a Dallas woman in her 60s and a Dallas man in his 70s. Both had underlying high risk health conditions.

“We are entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date regarding the COVID-19 crisis,” said Judge Jenkins. “Please do your part. I know we can turn this around and save lives together but it takes all of us.”

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 remains high at 740, which is a rate of 28.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high at 14.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 44 (week ending 10/31/20).

A provisional total of 577 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44, an almost two-fold increase from the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

