FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Parents in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District were recently notified about an incident involving a fourth-grader and a loaded gun on campus.

A letter was sent to parents with students attending Greenfield Elementary. It explained that on November 9 administrators at Greenfield were made aware of a student with a handgun in a backpack.

Officials said two other students loading a bus at the end of the school day told adults that a fourth-grader had the weapon.

The letter said, “…administrators immediately located the student and did confiscate a handgun and ammunition without incident. Fort Worth police officers were called to the campus.”

While the student, whose name and gender have not been released, had the gun in the backpack all day, police said they don’t believe the child intended to use the weapon or threaten anyone with it. They said they “do not believe there was any danger to students or staff at any time.”

Administrators with Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD did not say in the letter what, if any, punishment the student would receive.

The letter said, in part —

“While we are thankful this situation was resolved without incident, we take the safety and well-being of our students and staff very seriously. Administrators are following the code of conduct regarding disciplinary action.”

It isn’t know exactly where the child got the gun or how they were able to get it from another location to the school unnoticed.

Greenfield Elementary does not have metal detectors and does not perform backpack checks.