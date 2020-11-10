Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an inmate died at the hospital on Monday, Nov. 9 due to COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions.
The 60-year-old man, who was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on May 18 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was moved to JPS Hospital on Tuesday, Nov 3.
The Texas Rangers will handle the investigation into the in-custody death.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- SMU Constitutional Law Professor Says Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In President Trump’s Election Disputes
- Texas A&M Football Game At Tennessee Postponed Due To Aggie Coronavirus Cases
- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For ‘Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters’