FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an inmate died at the hospital on Monday, Nov. 9 due to COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions.

The 60-year-old man, who was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on May 18 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was moved to JPS Hospital on Tuesday, Nov 3.

The Texas Rangers will handle the investigation into the in-custody death.

