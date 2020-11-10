NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant was struck by a car and seriously injured near I-35 and Barry St.

It happened on Tuesday morning, Nov. 10.

She was on her way to work at the time of the incident. The lieutenant stepped out of her car to check on victims of another crash when she was struck. She is currently undergoing surgery.

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the incident.

