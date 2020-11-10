Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant was struck by a car and seriously injured near I-35 and Barry St.
It happened on Tuesday morning, Nov. 10.
She was on her way to work at the time of the incident. The lieutenant stepped out of her car to check on victims of another crash when she was struck. She is currently undergoing surgery.
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the incident.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- SMU Constitutional Law Professor Says Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In President Trump’s Election Disputes
- Tarrant County Reports Daily Record 1,525 New Coronavirus Cases
- Cowboys Cancel Upcoming Practice After Steelers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19