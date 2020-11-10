COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M announced on Twitter Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Aggies game in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers has been postponed.
It had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
Texas A&M said it has three active COVID-19 cases, including two people who traveled with the team to South Carolina last week.
The Aggies and Volunteers game will be rescheduled for Dec. 12.
⚠️ SCHEDULE UPDATE:
Saturday's game at Tennessee has been postponed and rescheduled for December 12.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ieD2VpS99F
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 10, 2020
A&M Athletic Director Ross released a statement saying, “Throughout the last several months, we have been reminded how important it is to be flexible and nimble, because this scenario was expected to happen.”
Read the full statement here:
