NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Aggies, College Football, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Pandemic, Postponed, rescheduled, SEC, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M, Texas sports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M announced on Twitter Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Aggies game in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers has been postponed.

It had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

Texas A&M said it has three active COVID-19 cases, including two people who traveled with the team to South Carolina last week.

The Aggies and Volunteers game will be rescheduled for Dec. 12.

A&M Athletic Director Ross released a statement saying, “Throughout the last several months, we have been reminded how important it is to be flexible and nimble, because this scenario was expected to happen.”

Read the full statement here:

Statement from A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

Comments

Leave a Reply