WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) — Streets in one Wylie neighborhood were underwater after a watermain break.
Water rose so high during the high-water event on November 10 that several homes were flooded and cars parked out front, many in driveways, were flooded and washed out into the streets.
Mailboxes were partially submerged and residents were left to wade through waters that in some places hit adults above the knee.
Police cars and fire trucks were brought in to close streets and restrict access to the area surrounded by Parker Road and North Ballard Avenue.
CBS 11 News contacted officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District but they haven’t yet released any detailed information.