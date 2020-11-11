FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 5-year-old girl is recovering at a North Texas hospital after falling out of a 3rd floor apartment window.
Fort Worth police were called to a local hospital around 10:30 p.m. on November 10 after getting a report about an injured child.
Once at the medical center officials learned the girl was at home at The Landing Apartment Homes, on Vaucluse Drive just south of Trinity Boulevard, when she pushed on the screen on an open window and fell through.
The little girl, who has not been identified, was rushed to a local hospital and as of late Wednesday morning was stable and expected to be closely watched by medical staff for a day or so.
According to doctors the child could be released as early as Thursday.
Investigators found no foul play and determined the incident to be an accident.
