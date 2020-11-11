NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Body Found, burning truck, criminal investigation, Dallas Fire Rescue, dallas police, DFW News, Fair Park, Truck Fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found dead inside a burning truck near Fair Park Wednesday, Nov. 11.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Huey Street near Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says firefighters responded to a report of a truck on fire.

After putting the fire out they found a body inside.

DFR said this is now a criminal investigation.

CBS 11 is in touch with Dallas Police for more details.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply