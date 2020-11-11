Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found dead inside a burning truck near Fair Park Wednesday, Nov. 11.
It happened just before 8:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Huey Street near Elsie Faye Heggins Street.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says firefighters responded to a report of a truck on fire.
After putting the fire out they found a body inside.
DFR said this is now a criminal investigation.
CBS 11 is in touch with Dallas Police for more details.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- ‘We Are Entering The Most Dangerous Phase’: Dallas County Reports 1,401 New Coronavirus Cases
- Lancaster ISD Superintendent Elijah Granger Removed 2 Weeks After Signing 5-Year Contract
- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For ‘Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters’