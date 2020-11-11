NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning about a recall of Crafty Bubbles Wintergreen Essential oil in amber 15 mL and 100 mL bottles.
The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
The oils were sold at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide and online at Bolek’s Craft Supplys, Notions Marketing, Petersen-Arne, Hobby Lobby and other websites from January 2009 through January 2020 for between $3 and $13.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bolek’s Craft Supplys for a full refund.
