DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council is expected to vote on a $1 million plan aimed at holding the city’s police officers accountable.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall’s last day on the job was set for November 10, but she agreed to stay with the department until the end of the year.

This initiative is one she will see through the November 11 vote.

The Early Warning System is part of a plan the Chief proposed following the death of George Floyd. His death sparked worldwide protests. This system was proposed in Minneapolis where Floyd was killed, but fell through because of funding.

The system tops $900 thousand dollars in cost but it is a step up from the system Dallas now uses. Currently, the department requires a supervisor to manually pull past complaints of officers.

In an interview with Dallas Morning News, Chief Hall called the current system flawed and said that it can cause some behaviors to slip through the cracks.

The new technology service would be a partnership with Benchmark Analytics. The company uses algorithms to keep track of problematic behavior.

If the City Council approves the system during today’s vote they will enter into a 3-year purchasing agreement with the company.