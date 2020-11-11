Manager Brandon Rainwater Mourns Passing Of Dallas Rapper Mo3: ‘He Came From Nothing And Made Something Of Himself
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News.
Police said the incident began as the victim was traveling on northbound I-35E at Clarendon Drive just before 12 p.m. A suspect got out of a vehicle armed with a gun and began approaching the victim’s vehicle, according to police. Police did not say if the vehicles had been stopped.
Police said the victim, who sources identified as 28-year-old Noble, also got out of his vehicle and began running southbound on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds at him, striking the victim at least once, police said.
According to police, an innocent bystander who was inside his vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where sources said Noble was pronounced dead.
Police said the innocent bystander was treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
Mo3 is best known for his 2018 hit single “Errybody,” which has been streamed millions of times.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.
