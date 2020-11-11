McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced 294 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Wednesday, Nov. 11, of which 176 are active cases.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 18,892 COVID-19 cases.

DCPH also reported 180 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 15,194.

“Today, we are reporting both record highs in new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said in a statement. “We need community members to fully recommit to mask wearing,

physical distancing, and making safe decisions to slow the spread within our county. If we want to protect our families, friends, and neighbors, we need to make the right decisions to protect each other now.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, November 13 at North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore St in Denton.

Eligible community members must live in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8:00 a.m..

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

• Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

