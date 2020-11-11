FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting dressed in 2020 includes an accessory none of us ever imagined being a must-have item: a face mask!

With their daily use, masks are quickly becoming an expression of people’s personalities.

TCU decided to highlight the uniqueness of getting dressed in a pandemic with a new art exhibit which turns the daily accessory into art.

The exhibit is called “Create & Protect: Fashioning Safety in Times of Pandemic.”

It features creative interpretations of face masks, from functional masks to symbolic masks and even silly masks.

Lynne’ Cravens, Gallery Manager at The Art Galleries at TCU, says it was an idea developed by gallery staff to inspire creativity during this interesting year where face coverings, masks and shields have become part of our new normal.

“Especially being in Texas, we are so used to greeting each other with smiles and now that part of our non-verbal language is gone,” Cravens explains. “It’s about how can you still connect with people and show who you are in a way — not to liken it to a bumper sticker — but in a way to express yourself.”

Students, faculty, staff and alumni from across the TCU campus submitted their unique works of art to be featured in the gallery.

Now, some of the top masks are on view at the TCU library, but only for the on-campus TCU community due to COVID-19 protocols.

The general public can view the exhibit through an online 3D Interactive walk through here.

They also have artist-designed cloth face masks they are giving away for free.

MORE FROM CBSDFW