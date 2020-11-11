FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Fort Worth says its former Aviation Director William Welstead, who was fired in September, engaged in a pattern of unethical behavior, unfair treatment of city employees and may have misspent city money.

The city said it has investigated what happened for nearly two months.

“In response to several allegations, I asked the City’s Internal Audit Department to conduct a financial review of the Aviation Department in order to determine the validity of the allegations, to assess the financial impact of Mr. Welstead’s alleged misconduct, and to determine the extent to which the City might be able to recover such costs,” said City Manager David Cooke. “I also asked the Fort Worth Police Department to conduct a criminal investigation in order to determine whether Mr. Welstead may have committed any crimes in his capacity as Aviation Director.”

The city said in a news release Wednesday, Nov. 11, they’re investigating about $43,000 worth of potentially misappropriated funds.

The Fort Worth Police Department, in cooperation with Internal Audit, conducted a criminal investigation and has turned over all findings to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

“Welstead’s actions and behaviors are inconsistent with the City’s organizational values of accountability and ethical behavior,” said Cooke. “The City Manager’s Office remains committed to fostering an organizational culture in which employees are empowered to report unethical and illegal behavior, and in which management responds promptly and effectively to such reports. Recently, the City has taken steps to increase employee awareness of procedures, including ways to confidentially report unethical behavior to proper authorities.”

Roger Venables is the Interim Director of the Aviation Department.

The City of Fort Worth has launched a national search for the next Aviation Director and expects to make a hiring decision during the first quarter of 2021.

