FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The pandemic has caused a lot of challenges for families in North Texas.

It’s the same for many churches.

True Love Sanctuary Church, south of downtown Fort Worth, has been hosting a Thanksgiving food giveaway for more than a decade.

“We love this time of the year. The Thanksgiving season,” proclaimed Bishop Michael E. Williams, the church’s pastor.

Church members and volunteers are packaging boxes of food to feed 1,000 people this year.

And during the pandemic with contact-less delivery, enter Luis Dayer.

His business has been helping the church with food donations for years.

“We actually had to go out there and try to obtain cardboard boxes which created an additional expense. It’s been difficult but we’ve made it,” explained Dayer, the president of Linq Transport.

Williams acknowledged the difficulty the pandemic has had on the food drive.

“Even this year I went to Alvarado, Texas, to get turkeys and to make sure that everybody’s able to get served. My thing is to make sure that I’m doing what I need to do on this end to serve God’s people. It’s hard. I will say this year’s been really hard,” said Williams.

This is the 15th year for the giveaway which started with helping 40 families.

“You don’t see color. You see need. And that’s what you’re trying to address. You see need in hunger. You see need in health. you see multiple types of need. All you’re trying to do is make their day a little better,” explained Dayer.

Church leaders say they’ll be ready to hand out food Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8:00 a.m.

“I call it a blessing at the corner of Richmond and Yuma in Fort Worth,” said Williams.

