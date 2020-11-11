Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar confirms a dead man was found on the north bound side of 6200 East Loop 820 South Fwy.
Someone saw him and called police Wednesday morning, Nov. 11.
The caller said the man was laying on the right shoulder and looked deceased.
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- ‘We Are Entering The Most Dangerous Phase’: Dallas County Reports 1,401 New Coronavirus Cases
- Lancaster ISD Superintendent Elijah Granger Removed 2 Weeks After Signing 5-Year Contract
- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For ‘Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters’