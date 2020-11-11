NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar confirms a dead man was found on the north bound side of 6200 East Loop 820 South Fwy.

Someone saw him and called police Wednesday morning, Nov. 11.

The caller said the man was laying on the right shoulder and looked deceased.

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating.

