DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The funeral is set for the first Everman police officer to die on duty, Officer Alex Arango, who died from COVID-19.

His mother, Carmen Arango, 81, also contracted the coronavirus and died. Both mother and son will be laid to rest at the The Potter’s House of Dallas on Thursday, November 12.

Extended family and friends of the Arango family, representatives from more than six law enforcement agencies from around the area and around the state and community members will attend.

Alex Arango, 60, was exposed to the virus Sept. 28 when he was the primary officer on a call at a house that was later flagged as being the home of someone with the virus.

Chief Craig Spencer said Arango quarantined, then started feeling symptoms a few days later. He was hospitalized and eventually placed on a ventilator.

“Alex was a leader,” Spencer said after Arango’s death. “He was a mentor to so many officers. He was a mentor to myself.”

Arango’s family, who said his nickname was Law Dog, didn’t fear the virus at all in performing his job.

“Nothing was going to slow down Law Dog,” his daughter, Annette, said. “He said Law Dog don’t fear nothing. He had a job to do. And he went out doing it.”

Arango was with the department for 27 years.

