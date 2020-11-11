Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people described as neighbors were hospitalized Wednesday morning after they shot each other during an argument in Dallas, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Woodhollow Drive.
During the investigation, police said they learned that two neighbors were involved in a verbal altercation, which led to shots being fired between the two. Both people were struck by gunfire, according to police.
The two were taken to a hospital and are currently stable, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate and have not said if charges will be filed.
