Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people described as neighbors were hospitalized Wednesday morning after they shot each other during an argument in Dallas, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Woodhollow Drive.

During the investigation, police said they learned that two neighbors were involved in a verbal altercation, which led to shots being fired between the two. Both people were struck by gunfire, according to police.

The two were taken to a hospital and are currently stable, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not said if charges will be filed.

