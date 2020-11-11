(CBS Local)– Omar Benson Miller has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Spike Lee and Eminem and is now one of the stars of “The Unicorn,” which returns for season 2 on CBS Thursday, November 12 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

The series features actors like Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, and Michaela Watkins and it tells the story of a group friends that come together to help their friend Wade who lost his wife a year ago and is now trying to figure out how to raise his daughters alone and get back into the dating world. Miller is excited for people to check out season two because he thinks this is the perfect show for right now.

“This show in particular resonates, especially right now because of the material,” said Miller, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “The Unicorn is about a man who loses his wife to cancer and we catch up with the story about a year on. He’s left to pick up the pieces, raise his two daughters and put his life back together. It’s been shattered and everything has been fractured. We found a way to deal with that grief and recovery through comedy. Especially with the ongoing pandemic and the massive losses people are taking on personally, professionally and financially, I think this show has special relevance right now.”

One of Miller’s favorite things about “The Unicorn” is its focus on family and the idea that it takes a village to raise kids and support people going through difficult circumstances. The actor says he has met several people since the show began that said “The Unicorn” has helped them to deal with their own grief.

“It just warms my heart because this is my job and my real joy as an artist is if you can actually affect change in positive ways. As you get older, you realize how the intrinsic rewards are much more important than the extrinsic rewards like your paycheck or your ego. I’ve had people come up to me and tell me how this show mattered to them because they had just lost their cousin or their brother or their job. There’s a cathartic element to it and I’ll tell you, it is harder to find a better medicine than laughter.”

