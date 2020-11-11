Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Just after 11:00 a.m. Dallas police sent word that two missing little girls, who hadn’t been seen since late on November 10, had been found and are safe.
The earlier notice by police said Robbie and Annie Williams were considered “critically” missing.
It was just before midnight when the sisters were last seen inside their apartment, in the 18700 block of Midway Road. Their mother noticed the pair missing about two hours later.
While Dallas police said both girls are fine, they gave us no information as to where the sisters were located, if foul play was suspected or if they had made any arrests or talked to any persons of interest,