GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For retired Air Force Colonel Glen Francis, living well has been his first order of businesses, insisting that he doesn’t worry much about how long.

“You’ve got to believe in God, you’ve got to believe in country, you’ve got to believe in yourself,” said Col. Francis. “Life’s good if you make it that way.”

And it is especially good on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, as he turned 100 years old.

His good long life celebrated over the weekend in Garland with a drive-by celebration fit for a centenarian.

“I’m humbled by it,” he said with a laugh. “Really I am.”

Staffers at the Francis’ regular Saturday night dinner spot got the party started.

“I just started with trying to get 100 birthday cards,” said Tammy Hauck-Novell at Garland’s Main Street Cafe.

But soon that spark of kindness turned into an inferno with a fire truck leading the way.

Car after honking car celebrated Col. Francis’ big day.

“I wanted to make sure that he realizes that it’s not just his family that loves him, but everybody loves our military, everybody loves the people who protect our country,” said Hauck-Novell, “I wanted to make his 100th birthday, very special.”

The military veteran said he feels blessed to be able to make such wonderful new memories even as he still cherishes those made in the sky.

“Going straight up to 30,000 feet,” he reminisces with a gleam coming to his eye. “Hello world. Hello God. What a feeling. What a feeling. That makes life worthwhile.”

