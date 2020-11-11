DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Quinn Mason is making his mark on the musical world. The Dallas native still lives here. But his work is going well beyond North Texas.

Mason’s love for music started with playing the cello. And he’s picked up the baton to conduct the orchestra.

“It’s very important that music has a story to tell and a lot of my music definitely has a story to tell,” explained Mason.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra commissioned the 24-year-old to write a special piece of music for Wednesday night’s concert to honor those who have lost their lives to racial injustice and violence.

“It’s a personal piece for me in more ways than one,” said Mason.

It took him two months to write the music.

Mason’s talent is getting recognition outside of Dallas. “Texas Monthly” recently profiled the up-and-coming composer, asking if he’s classical music’s next superstar.

Mason told CBS 11 News, “It’s on me to prove whether I’m the next superstar, or not. I have a lot of hard work to do. A lot of music to write. And definitely a lot of giving back to do now that I have opportunities to do so.”

For now, Mason will continue creating music and entertaining crowds whether in person or virtual.

“It’s definitely the aspect of connecting with people I’ve never met before. And sharing a really unique gift with the world,” said Mason.

After tonight’s concert at the Meyerson, the Dallas resident is back to work. He’s booked for the next two years writing music and conducting.