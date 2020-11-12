FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the rise in local COVID-19 cases, Cook Children’s Medical Center is changing its inpatient visitor policy to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus on campus.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 a.m., only one primary caregiver will be allowed per patient inside the medical center. Siblings and other visitors will not be allowed. This rule was in place from March through Oct. 1. Due to substantial community spread of the virus, the hospital is reverting to this policy.

Cook Children’s is currently experiencing the highest number of infected children on a daily basis since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The seven day rolling positivity rate is 8.3%, up from an average of 5% seen in recent months. This reflects an increase in the total number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 across Cook Children’s Medical Center, primary care and urgent care locations. In addition, there are currently 8 confirmed COVID-19 patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

These high numbers, along with the increasing COVID-19 cases seen across Tarrant County, force us to make the difficult decision to limit the number of people on our campus in order to keep our patients, families and employees as safe as possible.

“We know these measures greatly impact our patient families and mean missed moments between parents and children,” said Stan Davis, Chief Operating Officer at Cook Children’s. “This decision was not made lightly, and was determined to be necessary given the circumstances surrounding the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., added, “We ask everyone to please wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. We need the support of the community to lower the spread of COVID-19 and protect all those we care for. We can’t do it without you.”

