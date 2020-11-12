DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed Dallas-based rapper Mo3 along a roadway Wednesday.

Melvin Noble, who performed under the name Mo3, was shot in broad daylight as he traveled north on Interstate-35E, near the Dallas Zoo.

According to police, a man driving a dark sedan stopped on the highway, got out of his car and approached Mo3 with a weapon. The rapper then jumped from his vehicle and began running south down the highway, with the gunman chasing behind.

At some point the suspect opened fire, hitting Mo3 several times. The 28-year-old rapper was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

An innocent bystander, sitting in a another car, was also hit by gunfire, but his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Mo3 is best known for his 2019 hit “Errybody (Remix),” a collaboration with Louisiana rapper, singer, songwriter, Boosie Badazz. After hearing the news Boosie, whose given name is Torrence Hatch Jr., tweeted, “IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE”.

IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2020

Mo3’s manager, Brandon Rainwater, spoke to CBS 11 News about the loss of his friend. “I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid [who was] basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family,” he said.

Rainwater said Mo3 was on his way to a film shoot for a movie when he was murdered. Rainwater said he was on the phone with the rapper at the time and heard everything, but did not elaborate.

More than 24 hours after the death of Mo3 Dallas police had not released a detailed description of the suspect or the vehicle he was driving.

Mo3, who once described himself as a “gang member turned rapper,” leaves behind three children.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can leave information by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

