DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on Interstate-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News.
Police said the incident began as the victim was traveling on northbound I-35E at Clarendon Drive just before 12 p.m. A suspect got out of a vehicle armed with a gun and began approaching the victim’s vehicle, according to police. Police did not say if the vehicles had been stopped.
Police said the victim, who sources identified as 28-year-old Noble, also got out of his vehicle and began running southbound on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds at him, striking the victim at least once, police said.
According to police, an innocent bystander who was inside his vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where sources said Noble was pronounced dead.
Police said the innocent bystander was treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
Mo3 is best known for his 2018 hit single “Errybody,” which has been streamed millions of times.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.
Defund rapping. This type of stuff follows it more than any other genre. You’ll never hear about Reba Mcentire killing Brad Paisley. Theres a story behind this and I am certain it goes back to his lifestyle. Didnt he get shot once before? Sorry if I’m wrong about that, but I swear he was.
The problem is not with rapping, it’s the type of rapping that attracts certain types of people and invites violence. Rappers like MO3 rap about violence and promote violence. Rappers like that are more likely to be a victim of violence for that reason. You have never heard about The Roots, or A Tribe Called Quest, or Kendrick Lamar in situations like these. They don’t promote violence and so nobody is out there trying to test them in that way.
Defund rapping? First of all, stop piggybacking off of what someone else used to address a group people who are denying them from having their supposed constitutional rights. Are you insinuating that country music is better for people? Sounds like to me, you want to control what people listen to now, again violating those supposed rights. Anyways, I’m done rolling my eyes at that statement…. As far as him getting shot again, they say he was never even shot before, he was shooting a movie or whatever. It’s not really clear what was going on because it’s never been cleared up. I want to say I agree with you about 55% about it being his lifestyle, but I think all rappers should know their life won’t be that long when they get off into rap beefs. If another rapper comes for them, they feel challenged, but they need to let it go and just showcase skills. He had some good music, but to me, he kept talking way too much tough ish in his songs and that’s the ending result.
Shawn…quit playing those cards. They’re too predictable. You know exactly what I meant and even solidified it with your own explanation. For the record I hate country music more than anything, but have you seen Mos insta or twitter? Promoting and glorifying this lifestyle can come back and bite you. Also, I wasn’t talking about shooting a movie. I was referring to December of 2019 when he was in the hospital for “getting caught lacking” and getting shot in the head and back. https://kollegek idd.com/news/dallas-rapper-mo3-re portedly-caught-lackin/ Take the two spaces out of that link and you’ll see what I was referring to.
