ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals is happening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and only one rider will be crowned world champion and walk away with the coveted gold buckle and $1 million.
PBR bullfighter Jesse Byrne talked with CBS 11 News This Morning about keeping riders safe in the arena with the bulls.
The PBR Finals moved to North Texas from Las Vegas due to COVID-19 restrictions there.
The event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, November 15.