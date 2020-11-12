DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A health and welfare check by police in Dallas began with the discovery of a dead body and ended with a murder arrest.
In the morning hours on November 11 police were contacted to check on a person in the 8100 block of South Polk Street.
Once at the scene Dallas Fire-Rescue found 42-year-old Thomas Jarod Nash dead. Officials say he died from ‘homicidal violence’. Police have not said exactly how Nash died.
Detectives were called to the scene and through the course of their investigation learned the identity of the person who they believe committed the murder. Suspect Antoine Deleon Calhoun was located and arrested that same day.
Calhoun, 35, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder. At the time this article w written his bond had not been set.