DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Election-related information is coming from all directions and for kids it can be hard to understand what it all means.
If you’re a parent who has been fielding questions, Teach For America is hosting a free, virtual family workshop Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6:00 p.m. that could help.
It will be hosted by Angela Enciso, TFA’s Director of People Experience, a Dallas native and a mom.
“I think it’s very important just to create that frequency of this is, what the process looks like,” she said. “I have nieces and nephews who are at the age where they’re asking questions. They really wanted to know ‘what does this mean’? I think the big conversation we’ve been having is ‘what is the impact of local elections’?”
At the workshop, children will get to better understand what an election is, where we are currently in the election process and how elections impact communities.
Throughout the workshop, there will be time for questions and answers.
“At Teach For America we want to spread education to students, children and families and so this is one way we want to be able to do that,” TFA Collective Impact Managing Director Alissa Schneider said.
“I hope the number one takeaway is that our students know their voice matters,” Enciso said.
