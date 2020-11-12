NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen in Texas and across the country, a number of grocery store chains are again putting purchasing limits on items like disinfectants and paper goods.

Just two weeks from Thanksgiving Kroger is limiting purchases of toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap to two per customer. Company CEO Rodney McMullen said they’re making the move to hopefully prevent the panic buying and hoarding that they saw earlier in the pandemic.

“What we found was that we didn’t have limits on early enough,” McMullen said during a morning news program interview. “There’s plenty of product in the supply chain and we just thought it would be much better to be proactive, because as long as people only buy what they need there’s plenty of supply in the supply chain.”

Albertsons and its umbrella Tom Thumb stores are also imposing limits on certain items — mostly meat products.

A company spokesperson said he store are implementing, “… a temporary limit of two packages per household on select meat items. Customer purchases will be limited to two packages of beef, chicken, and pork.”

Officials with both Albertsons and Kroger say they aren’t experiencing any shortages — except with disinfectant wipes — but they want to make sure their customers can find the products they need — when they need them.

“We ask our customers to buy what you need, but only buy what you need. You don’t want to have somebody preparing way more than they need and then throwing something away,” McMullen said.

The limits come as the holidays are approaching. Grocers are advising customers to shop early for non-perishable items, like baking goods, canned items and dried meats and fruit.

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 top 1,000,000 in Texas shoppers are also being reminded that curbside pickup and delivery services are available, though some items with limits may require in-store purchase.