(CBSDFW.COM) – The Space X Crew-1 launch on Sunday night will have the eyes of the world and proud Americans watching as history is made.

Doug Hurley, a NASA Astronaut who flew on a test flight for tomorrow’s launch spoke to CBS 11 News about the big day.

“Finally we are going to take a full compliment of astronauts up to the space station on a United States vehicle we haven’t done that since the shuttle program several years ago.”

The space explorers on the Crew-1 mission are NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, first-time astronaut Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Japanese Astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Once they arrive at the International Space Station they will be welcomed by three other astronauts who are already there for a full compliment of seven space explorers in total.

“This flight is intended to be the first operational flight which means a full duration expedition to the international space station. As I said around six months,” said Hurley.

The launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida is scheduled for 7:27 on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Update: Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the @Space_Station at 7:27 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 15. The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) November 13, 2020

