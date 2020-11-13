DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A candlelight vigil and balloon release is planned on Friday, Nov. 13 in honor of slain Dallas-based rapper, and father of three Mo3.

It will take place at Dallas City Hall Plaza located at 1500 Marilla St.

A face mask is required and organizers ask attendees to bring candles and red and white balloons.

Melvin Noble, aka Mo3, who once described himself as a “gang member turned rapper,” was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 11. He was shot in broad daylight as he traveled north on Interstate-35E, near the Dallas Zoo.

According to police, a man driving a dark sedan stopped on the highway, got out of his car and approached Mo3 with a weapon. The rapper then jumped from his car and began running south down the highway, with the gunman chasing behind.

At some point the suspect opened fire, hitting Mo3 several times. The 28-year-old rapper was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

An innocent bystander, sitting in another car, was also hit by gunfire, but his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Mo3 is best known for his 2019 hit “Errybody (Remix),” a collaboration with Louisiana rapper, singer, songwriter, Boosie Badazz. After hearing the news Boosie, whose given name is Torrence Hatch Jr., tweeted, “IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE”.

IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2020

Mo3’s manager, Brandon Rainwater, spoke to CBS 11 News about the loss of his friend. “I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid [who was] basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family,” he said.

Rainwater said Mo3 was on his way to a film shoot for a movie when he was murdered. Rainwater said he was on the phone with the rapper at the time and heard everything, but did not elaborate.

More than 24 hours after the death of Mo3 Dallas police had not released a detailed description of the suspect or the vehicle he was driving.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can leave information by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

