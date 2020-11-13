DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crowd of hundreds gathered outside Dallas City Hall Friday night, Nov. 13, to pay tribute to Dallas rapper Mo3 who was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“That’s my favorite rapper, favorite rapper. I’ve been listening to him since I was in middle school,” said fan Neffertiti Robinson.

Sisters Neffertiti and Victoria Robinson said they drove in from South Carolina.

“We love him so much,” said Victoria.

Born Melvin Noble, the 28-year-old Mo3 came out with his debut album in 2014.

He’s had a consistent string of releases ever since.

“His message is, it doesn’t matter where you came from, no matter where you came from and what you’re doing in life, make everything positive,” said his manager Brandon Rainwater. “He came from nothing. I watched him come from nothing.”

Rainwater said he was surprised at the turnout to the vigil.

“I mean, we didn’t know Mo3 had this much love a week ago,” he said. “We appreciate the love. It is unbelievable.”

He asked fans not to be sad because Mo3 lived long enough to see dreams come true.

“From someone to come from nothing to that and have this much power. Mission accomplished,” he said.

Mo3 was shot in broad daylight as he traveled north on Interstate-35E, near the Dallas Zoo on Wednesday.

According to police, a man driving a dark sedan stopped on the highway, got out of his car and approached Mo3 with a weapon. The rapper then jumped from his car and began running south down the highway, with the gunman chasing behind.

At some point the suspect opened fire, hitting Mo3 several times.

