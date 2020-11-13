NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Arlington, crash, Death, DFW News, motorcyclist, RIP, Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Westbound Frontage Road

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcycle driver lost control, crashed and was ejected, along with his passenger in Arlington and died.

It happened on Thursday, November 12 at the entrance ramp of I.H. 20 in the 2400 block of the westbound frontage road to get onto the freeway.

The passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. At this time, it is unknown what caused the 30-year-old driver to lose control of the motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply