DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hope in a box…that’s what the North Texas Food Bank is sharing this holiday season, as many families struggle to put food on the table due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the North Texas Food Bank in Plano, crews were in preparation mode Friday morning. Volunteers packing and moving boxes filled with delicious goodies for families in need.

Anna Kurian, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications of NTFB, said, “Today we’re going to have folks helping us with that work. They’re going to be helping us pack the family boxes and they’re also going to be bagging produce so we can provide that to families.”

The Food Bank is preparing for the largest food distribution they’ve ever had…to meet the growing need. According to Trisha Cunningham, President & CEO of the non profit, there are about 40% of the people that have never needed assistance before and they’re wondering what they’re going to do for the holidays.

8,500 families will benefit from more than a half million pounds of food. Boxes are filled with rice, beans, canned staple, along with sides of fresh produce. And this year they’ll each get a special treat, a turkey to complete their Thanksgiving meal.

“We know that the holidays are especially important to feed are hungry families who want to have it because as you mentioned you want to have that family meal you want to break bread with your family, said Kurian.

The food distribution will take place Saturday, November 14, at Fair Park from 9:00 a.m. until noon, or until all available food has been distributed. Guests are asked not to began lining up until 8 a.m.

