DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on Wanda Street.
Dallas Fire-Rescue found the victim, facedown on the side of the street on Thursday night, November 12.
Since he did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify him through fingerprints analysis.
The department encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or via email: patty.belew@dallascityhall.com. [Please refer to case no.202838-2020.]
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214.373.TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
